WIN: Suicide Squad film merchandise and Cineworld Sheffield tickets

To celebrate the release of Suicide Squad - in cinemas August 5 - Warner Bros Pictures and Cineworld Sheffield have teamed up with us to offer you the chance to win film merchandise and tickets.

Assemble a team of the world’s most dangerous, incarcerated super villains, provide them with the most powerful arsenal at the government’s disposal and send them off on a mission to defeat an enigmatic, insuperable entity.

US intelligence officer Amanda Waller has determined only a secretly convened group of disparate, despicable individuals with next to nothing to lose will do.

However, once they realise they weren’t picked to succeed, but chosen for their patent culpability when they inevitably fail, will the Suicide Squad resolve to die trying, or decide it’s every man for himself?

Hot on the heels of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice comes the third film in the DC Comics movie universe.

An all-star cast including Will Smith as ace assassin Deadshot, Margot Robbie as the deranged Harley Quinn, Cara Delevingne as the mysterious Enchantress and Jared Leto as the Joker help bring this legendary comic book series to the big screen. Look out for a cameo from Ben Affleck’s Batman.

Cineworld Sheffield will be screening this 15 cert film - only suitable for people aged 15 and older - in IMAX 3D, 4DX, VIP and normal 2D, with special midnight launch screenings. Full details at www.cineworld.co.uk/films/suicide-squad

WIN PRIZES:

We have some amazing prizes to be won including exclusive replicas of the cane used in the film by The Joker.

Our three first prize winners each get one of the canes plus a pair of tickets to see Suicide Squad on the Imax 3D screen at Cineworld Sheffield.

Three runners up each get a film merchandise bag and a pair of tickets to see the film at the cinema in 4DX.

Five other other runner up get a pair of tickets to a general screening at Cineworld Sheffield.

For a chance to win simply FOLLOW Graham Walker on Twitter @GW1962 and retweet any of his tweets featuring the hashtag #JPCompSS16 or email him - one email per person - with your full name, age, address, phone numbers and email details, with #JPCompSS16 in the subject field, at graham.walker@jpress.co.uk

Deadline is Friday, August 5, 2016, 10am.

Tickets will be for screenings at Cineworld Sheffield and from Monday, August 8, 2016, subject to availability, during this original theatre release period only. Film certification rules apply. This is a 15 certificate film. Usual Johnston Press terms and conditions apply see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition

* For official film social media news and more check out the hashtag #SuicideSquad on Facebook at facebook.com/suicidesquaduk, Twitter @SuicideSquadWB and Instagram at @suicidesquadmovie

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story WIN: Suicide Squad film merchandise and Cineworld Sheffield tickets Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...