Your guide to what's on around the region this weekend.

Friday 26 August

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Rent, 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Sherlock Holmes - The House of the Baskervilles, 2.30pm and 7pm.

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Movies Meets the Musicals, 8pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The Karaoke Theatre Company proudly presented by the Stephen Joseph Theatre in association with Alan Ayckbourn, 7.30pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling, adapted by Vicky Ireland. Performances in the McCarthy at 11am, 2.15pm and 6.45pm.

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Consuming Passions written by Alan Ayckbourn. Performances to take place at lunchtimes in the Bistro 12pm-1pm.

MUSIC

COTTINGHAM CIVIC HALL: Chas and Dave at Cottingham Folk Festival.

SCARBOROUGH SPA: Coffee Dances with Howard Beaumont, starts 10.30am ends 12.30pm.

EVENTS

BEVERLEY MINSTER: Discover Beverley Minster on a summer’s afternoon. Join Minster volunteers for a late summer bank holiday curtain raiser with tours, refreshments, the Yorkshire Sculpture Group exhibition or just spend some time in your favourite part of the building. It’s all free, 2.30 - 5.00pm.

PEASHOLM PARK, SCARBOROUGH: Legendary Scarborough Spa Orchestra performs a stunning outdoor firework concert. Tickets are available from The Spa Box Office 01723 821888.

Saturday 27 August

THEATRE

GRAND OPERA HOUSE, YORK: Rent, 7.30pm.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Sherlock Holmes - The House of the Baskervilles, 2.30pm and 7pm.

SCARBOROUGH SPA GRAND HALL: Showaddywaddy, 7.30pm.

MUSIC

THE SPA, BRIDLINGTON: The Magic of Motown - 10 Year Anniversary at 7.30pm. Tickets, £24, children £19, available by calling 01262 678258 or by visiting www.thespabridlington.com.

EVENT

BRIDLINGTON RAILWAY STATION OLD PARCELS OFFICE: Toy and Trains Fair between 10am and 4pm. Members of Bridlington (Area) Railway Modellers and Train Enthusiasts Society will be displaying layouts at the event.

Sunday 28 August

THEATRE

STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: The World Goes Round, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, performances in the Round at 3pm.

MUSIC

COTTINGHAM CIVIC HALL: The Shires, Support on the night comes from rising stars Raintown and Dexeter.

SUNCOURT, SCARBOROUGH SPA: Morning concert with Spa Orchestra, 11am.

SUNCOURT, SCARBOROUGH SPA: Afternoon concert with Spa Orchestra, 2.30pm

SPA THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Elvis - On world tour with Tony Skingle, 7.30pm.

EVENT

SHOWFIELD, LANGLANDS GARDEN CENTRE, SHIPTONTHORPE: Annual classic car show, 10am-4pm, free admission.



EXHIBITIONS CURRENTLY SHOWING AROUND THE REGION

YORKSHIRE AIR MUSEUM: Gas Bags to Super Zeppelins. Visit http://yorkshireairmuseum.org for more details.

TRITON GALLERY, SLEDMERE: Diann Atkin and Helen Birmingham joint exhibition, Untangled Threads,open daily 10.30am to 3.30pm.

OLD TOWN GALLERY, BRIDLINGTON: Beverley Artist Mary Wells is holding for her exhibition titled ‘Wish You Were Here’ until Wednesday 31 August. The gallery is open from 10am till 4pm every day.

YORK THEATRE ROYAL: Jorvik Life and Death, a special exhibition which showcases the lasting impact of the Vikings. Located on the site of the medieval St Leonard’s Hospital, now home to the newly-refurbished York Theatre Royal, the exhibition explores the practices of those involved in providing care and remedies in the Viking period and the years that followed. Exhibition visitors can even try their hand at uroscopy, a popular medieval practise of diagnosing illnesses and ailments by examining the colour of urine! Monday to Saturday, 10am-5pm and Sunday 10am-4pm.

HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE: Ryedale Festival Exhibition, Charlotte Timm and friends, papercuts, runs until 2 September. Open daily.

NUNNINGTON HALL, HELMSLEY: Exhibition of some very special illustrations of the famous dancing white mouse, Angelina Ballerina. Runs until 4 September. Open Tuesday to Sunday 11am-5pm and Mondays during school holidays.

SCARBOROUGH MARITIME HERITAGE CENTRE: Scarborough’s story, August to September, 11am to 4pm Wednesday to Sunday.

THE GALLERY, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE, SCARBOROUGH: Jean Hobson exhibition of Sea to City colourful images of Scarborough and Manchester, runs to 3 September. Free entry, open 10am-6pm (except during showtimes); Colour Landscapes - interpretations of the North Yorkshire landscape, 7 September-8 October.

