Antique of the Week: Search for John Harrison self-portrait

This week’s antique of the week is slightly different to our usual offering. Pictured right is a photograph of an oil painting which is a self-portrait by John Harrison (1761-1842) and here at St Crispins Antiques and Collectors Centre we are trying to locate this historically important portrait.

This particular John Harrison is the grandson of John Harrison (1693-1776) the self-educated English carpenter and clockmaker who invented the marine chronometer, a long-sought after device for solving the problem of calculating longitude while at sea. His solution revolutionised navigation and greatly increased the safety of long-distance sea travel.

John Harrison (the grandson) was a portrait painter who travelled around Britain and the continent painting well-known people of the day. The self-portrait was mentioned in his will and was bequeathed to either of his two daughters, Henrietta or Charlotte, but which ended up being inherited by his son – yet another John Harrison (1828-1894).

This last Harrison lived in Spring Street in Hull and died in 1894 leaving everything to his housekeeper Emma Thornton.

In the early 1950s the portrait was acquired by a family from Beverley. The only time the painting was exhibited was in 1993 at the Usher Gallery in Lincoln, and at the time it was in the possession of a Beverley antique dealer.

Since then all efforts to trace it have failed, but it would be interesting to know its present whereabouts.

If you can help, please contact Chris Fowler at St Crispins Antique Centre in Beverley on 01482 869583.

