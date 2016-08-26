Cinema listings

Your guide to what's on the big screen this coming week.
Friday 26 August to Thursday 1 September
BEVERLEY PARKWAY
01482 968090.
David Brent - Life On The Road: Fri-Sun, Tues-Thurs: 18.45, 21.10. Mon: 17.55, 21.10;
Swallows And Amazons: Daily: 10.10 (subtitled Sun), 12.30, 15.00. Fri, Sat, Tues-Thurs: 17.30; Nine Lives: Daily: 10.00. Fri-Sun, Tues & Thurs: 13.50; Pete’s Dragon: Fri-Wed: 10.30, 13.00. Thurs: 13.00; Suicide Squad: Daily: 18.15; Jason Bourne: Fri-Sun, Tues & Wed: 20.00; Sausage Party: Mon: 14.15, 16.30, 18.45, 21.00; NT Live - The Deep Blue Sea: Thurs: 19.00; Robinson Crusoe: Sat & Sun: 10.15; Chevalier: Sun: 17.30; Money Monster: Thurs: 10.30 (senior screen); Mother’s Day: Thurs: 10.30 (senior screen); Mystery Movie: Mon: 20.15; The BFG: Fri, Mon, Tues: 10.00; War Dogs: Daily: 12.10, 17.35 (subtitled Thurs), 20.30; Purge - Election Year: Daily: 15.40, 20.15; Lights OUt: Fri-Sun, Tues-Thurs: 21.10; Bad Moms: Fri-Wed: 12.45, 15.30, 18.20, 20.45. Thurs: 12.45, 15.30, 18.00, 20.00; Finding Dory: Daily: 10.50, 13.20, 15.50; Finding Dory 3D: Fri-Wed: 18.00.
BRIDLINGTON FORUM
01262 676767
Finding Dory: Daily: 11.15; Find Dory 3D: Daily: 14.15; Bad Moms: Daily: 17.15, 20.15; David Brent - Life On The Road: Daily: 16.45; Pete’s Dragon: Daily 11.00; Pete’s Dragon 3D: Daily: 14.00; The Purge - Election Year: Daily: 17.00, 20.00; Suicide Squad: Daily: 19.45; Nine Lives: Daily: 10.45, 13.45.
MALTON PALACE
Box Office 01653 600008/ Info Line 01653 698899
Pete’s Dragon: Daily: 14.00;
Nerve: Daily: 19.45; Suicide Squad: Daily: 19.30; Jason Bourne: Fri-Wed: 19.45. Thurs: 17.10; The BFG: Fri-Wed: 15.15, 16.30. Thurs: 16.00; Finding Dory: Daily: 23.15; Nine Lives: Daily: 11.15, 13.20. Fri-Wed: 17.40. Thurs: 15.15; Swallows And Amazons: Daily: 11.00, 13.45, 16.45.
POCKLINGTON ARTS CENTRE
01759 301547
The Secret Life Of Pets: Tues, Thurs: 10.30. Wed: 10.30.
YORK CITY SCREEN
0871 9025726
Julieta: Fri, Sat: 13.10, 15.25, 18.20, 20.45. Sun: 13.15, 15.00, 18.20. Mon: 13.20, 15.20, 18.20, 202.45. Tues: 13.20, 15.25, 18.20, 20.40. Wed: 11.00 (big scream), 13.20, 15.50, 18.30, 20.50. Thurs: 12.50, 16.10, 18.00, 20.50; War Dogs: Fri & Sat: 12.40, 15.35, 18.00, 20.55. Sun: 12.15 (subtitled), 15.40, 17.25, 20.45. Mon: 12.30, 15.40, 18.00, 20.55. Tues: 12.40, 15.40, 18.00, 21.00. Wed: 13.10, 15.40, 18.10, 21.00. Thurs: 13.25, 15.20, 18.10, 20.30; David Brent - Life On The Road: Fri: 13.20 (subtitled), 18.10. Sat: 13.30, 18.10. Sun: 11.00, 17.50. Mon: 13.10, 18.10. Tues: 13.40, 20.50 (subtitled). Wed: 13.40, 20.40. Thurs: 13.15; Swallows And Amazons: Fri: 11.00, 15.45. Sat: 10.50, 15.45. Sun: 15.20. Mon: 10.50, 15.30. Tues: 11.20, 16.00. Wed: 10.50, 18.20. Thurs: 10.55, 15.35; Weiner-Dog: Fri, Sat, Mon: 20.30. Sun: 20.20. Wed: 16.00;
For full York City listings contact cinema
BRIDLINGTON, SPOTLIGHT
(Spa box office 01262 678258)
Dad’s Army: Thurs: 19.30.
SCARBOROUGH, STEPHEN JOSEPH THEATRE
01723 370541
Jason Bourne: Thurs: 13.45; The Deep Blue Sea: Thurs: 19.00; Star Trek Beyond: Fri, Sat: 14.00, 17.00, 20.00. Mon-Wed: 19.45.
SCARBOROUGH PLAZA
01723 507567
The BFG: Daily: 10.30; Finding Dory: Daily: 13.00; Suicide Squad: Daily: 18.00; Bad Moms: Daily: 15.15, 20.15.
WHITBY PAVILION
01947 604855
Star Trek Beyond: Sat: 13.00. Sun, Mon, Wed: 19.30. Tues: 11.30; Ice Age - Collision Course: Sun-Tues: 14.30.
MIDDLESBROUGH CINEWORLD
0871 2208000
Pete’s Dragon: Daily: 11.50, 15.15; Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates: Fri-Sun: 20.15; Suicide Squad: Daily: 11.20, 14.10, 17.00, 19.50;
Jason Bourne: Daily: 17.20, 20.20; Alice Through The Looking Glass: Daily: 10.00; Angry Birds Movie: Daily: 10.00; The BFG: Fri-Sun: 11.5, 14.00, 16.50. Mon-Thurs: 10.30, 13.15, 16.00; Star Trek Beyond: Fri-Sun: 19.40. Tues, Wed: 20.15; The Secret Life of Pets: Daily: 10.50; Alvin And the Chipmunks - The Road Chip: Daily: 10.00; Bad Moms: Daily: 13.00, 15.30, 18.00, 20.30; Suicide Squad D Box: Daily: 11.20, 14.10, 17.00, 19.50; Sausage Party: Mon: 13.15, 15.40, 18.00, 20.15; Brotherhood: Mon-Thurs: 18.40. Mon-Wed: 21.15; War Dogs: Daily: 11.45, 14.30, 17.15, 20.00; The Purge - Election Year: Daily: 12.10, 14.50, 20.10, 21.10. Fri-Sun, Tues-Thurs: 17.30. Fri-Wed: 18.30; Mechanic - Resurrection: Daily: 13.10, 15.40, 18.10, 20.40; David Brent - Life On The Road: Daily: 13.20, 20.50 (subtitled Mon); Finding Dory: Daily: 17.45, 11.00, 13.30, 16.00. Fri-Sun, Tues-Thurs: 12.20, 14.50; Nine Lives: Daily: 11.10;
Swallows And Amazons: Daily: 10.20, 12.50 (subtitled Sun).
