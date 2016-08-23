Yorkshire v Nottinghamshire (day four): Tim Bresnan’s career-best return in White Rose victory

Yorkshire moved to within five points of County Championship leaders Middlesex after wrapping up a resounding 305-run victory over Nottinghamshire at Scarborough.

Knowing a victory was needed to keep pace at the top of the table in what was their game in hand on their main title rivals, the White Rose county backed up Gary Ballance’s decision not to follow-on on Wednesday by securing the win early in the afternoon session.

Tim Bresnan celebrates the wicket of Nottinghamshire's Jake Libby at Scarborough on day three. Picture: Dave Williams

They needed just 34.3 overs to claim the final seven wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 146 chasing 452 to win and leave their own hopes of survival in Division One hanging in the balance.

They remain rooted bottom to the bottom of the table with three matches to play while Yorkshire stay second and well in the hunt for a third successive Championship title.

Despite heavy rain for much of the evening on the east coast, play got under way on time thanks in no part to the decision to transport the club’s ‘Blotter’ from Headingley to North Marine Road in the early hours of the morning.

The machine spent two hours drying the outfield, and Tim Bresnan was soon reaping the rewards as he had Tom Moores (41) caught by Adam Lyth at second slip from just the fourth ball of the morning.

Having taken two wickets in an over on the previous day, Bresnan continued his fine form with the ball, with Samit Patel the next to succumb to the England all-rounder as he feathered an edge through to wicketkeeper Andrew Hodd.

Notts captain Chris Read fared little better as Bresnan picked up his fifth wicket, Jake Lehman the catcher at fourth slip, but Brendan Taylor and Brett Hutton were able to forge a partnership to see Notts through to lunch.

The pair added 47 for the seventh wicket, but just three balls after the interval they were parted as Ryan Sidebottom found Hutton’s outside edge and Hodd took the simplest of catches.

That sparked a lower order collapse, as Brendan Taylor (38) pushed a wide ball from Jack Brooks to Alex Lees at cover and Luke Fletcher was bowled from the very next ball to leave Notts on the brink of defeat.

Imran Tahir was able to survive the hat-trick delivery, but he faced just three more deliveries before fending Brooks off to Lees at short-leg as the final four wickets fell in just three-and-a-half overs after lunch.

Bresnan finished with career best figures of 5-36 and his best in any first-class match across the two innings of eight for 51.