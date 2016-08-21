YORK LEAGUE: Scarborough beat Pikes to boost promotion hopes

Scarborough 2nds worked hard for a four-wicket win against Pickering 2nds to keep their slim York League Ebor Division Two promotion hopes alive.

The Pikes were dismissed for 125, stalwart Les Welburn top-scoring with a defiant 41, and Shaun Smith adding 31.

Matt Watson took 5-27 and Elliott Cooper 3-14 as the spinners cast their spell over the visitors.

Kieron Boyes took 3-13 to give the North Marine Road club a few worries but David Snowball's 49 paved the way for the home win and an unbeaten 47 from Neil Elvidge wrapped up the success for Scarborough, who now need to win their last three games of the season and hope the sides above, Carlton Towers and York 3rds, slip up.

William Spencer hit an unbeaten 64, and Danny Foxton 33 as Malton & Old Malton 2nds (166-5) successfully chased down the 163-9 posted by hosts Acomb 2nds.

Driffield Town 2nds' victory at Bolton Percy meant the hosts’ drop into the Premier Division relegation places with just three rounds of the league matches remaining.

Grant Halder (71) was the visitors’ top scorer and 30 each from Jordan Caley and Nicky Johnson helped their side to a total of 216-8.

Tom Atkinson replied with 69 and Jamie Rigby 46 as the hosts were all out 39 runs short of their target Johnny Anderson finishing with 6-56.

Matthew Wilkinson (7-21) produced the best bowling performance of the day as Hull Zingari dismissed local rivals Goole Town for 72 which included an unbeaten 27 from Neil Foster.

The hosts lost three wickets in reply but 36 from Jack Storey was enough to ensure his side climbed out of the bottom two.

York’s six-match unbeaten run ended in spectacular fashion as they were bowled out for just 98 at Pickering, Michael Brown (6-54) and Dan Ward (3-27) doing most of the damage.

The hosts didn’t have everything their own way however as they were made to work hard taking more than 40 overs to reach their target with eight wickets down Ted Patmore (4-25) and Nick Kay (3-24) almost pulling off what would have been a remarkable victory.

Heworth’s relegation was confirmed as they lost by five wickets at home to Beverley Town.

Ian Lynch (58) and Steve Baxter (65) each scored half-centuries as their side recovered from 99-5 to eventually reach 236-9 with Matthew Mudd (3-48) and Sam Welburn (3-42) sharing six wickets.

The hosts reduced their opponents to 11-2 in reply before a partnership of 186 between Olly Grantham (122no) and Anthony Spence (81) all but sealed their fate.

Whitkirk sealed promotion from Division One despite finishing second best in a drawn match at title rivals Malton & Old Malton.

The hosts had Gary Hall (70) and Daniel Harper (47) to thank as they reached 209-9, Paul Johnson taking 5-32 in only his second appearance of the season for the leaders.

Simon and Matthew Webb made 64 and 62 respectively as the visitors closed on 179-6 in reply.

The result extended second placed Malton's unbeaten run to eight matches and victory next week will likely see them join Whitkirk in the Premier Divison next season.

Harrogate retained an outside chance of promotion with a two wicket win as they hosted Beverley Town 2nds.

Brad Dobson (82) top scored the visitors reached 165-9, Abdi Hasan-Ahmed finishing with 3-47.

Alex Nightingale responded with 4-37 but his efforts could not prevent the hosts reaching their target, George Hampson remaining unbeaten on 35 at the close.

With four sides set to be relegated at the end of the current campaign any of the clubs outside the top three could still find themselves joining Osbaldwick, who fate is already sealed, in the third tier next season.

Folkton & Flixton look the least likely to go down after they beat Patrington by 56 runs.

Stuart Stocks proved to be the difference between the sides making 65 in a total of 166 as Jack Eggrett took 3-18.

Chris Mann responded with 4-21 as the visitors were bowled out for 110 which included 32 from Jacob Duffill.

Pocklington must be favourites for an immediate return to Division Two, having spent the entire season in the bottom four.

They were unable to build on last week’s victory going down by four wickets at home to Hornsea despite scoring over 300. Andy Innes made 102 and Liam Serginson 50 as the hosts reached 303-7 from 48 overs.

In a match dominated by the bat Jonathan Fisher (106) responded with his second century of the campaign and Adam Newington made 40 as the visitors reached their target with seven overs to spare.

Sewerby’s Scott Cooper (101) was their star as his side chased down Bridlington’s total of 170 with five wickets in hand.

Earlier John Major had made 84 but Steve Janney with 5-47 helped restrict the home side.

The result leaves Bridlington third from bottom while enhancing Sewerby’s chances of retaining their Division One status.