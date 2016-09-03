YORK LEAGUE: Malton step up and Brid slip down after rain wipes out play

Malton & Old Malton were promoted from Hunters York & District Senior League Division One after weather wiped out the entire division's programme.

While Malton secured runners-up spot, Whitkirk are the champions and if they avoid defeat at home to bottom side Osbaldwick will have gone through the entire campaign undefeated.

Bridlington were left bemoaning the lack of cricket on the last but one weekend as the cancellation of their match against already relegated Pocklington means they will be joining them in the third tier next season.

The remaining relegation place will see one of Beverley Town 2nds, Hornsea or Patrington go down, for the latter two it would signal an immediate return to division two and it could hardly be closer with eight points covering the trio.

Beverley look to have the most difficult final day fixture as they play host to Malton & Old Malton, Hornsea travel to mid-table Selby, while Patrington, who currently occupy the final relegation place take on Bridlington.

The Premier Division title race will go down to the wire after the penultimate round of matches was almost entirely wiped out by wet weather with the three overs bowled between Sessay and Bolton Percy the only play across the entire top two divisions.

Clifton Alliance will be favourites to the lift the crown as they take an eight-point advantage into a home game against Beverley Town next Saturday while rivals Easingwold will be just round the ring road as they finish off with a trip to already relegated Heworth.