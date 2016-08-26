Video: Hull FC counting on army of supporters at Wembley

HULL FC head coach Lee Radford today admitted the club’s vast army of supporters will play a crucial part in tomorrow’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup final.

The Black and Whites could out-number Warrington Wolves’ fans by two-to-one, according to recent ticket sales, with around 30,000 set to descend on Wembley.

Asked if that could help his side win there for the first time in their 151 year history, Radford admitted: “It will.

“Two to one is a real shot in the arm for the group while, at the minute, there’s a good relationship between the players and the fans as well.

“Arguably they’re the best supporters on the planet when we’re winning. There’s no doubt about that.

“And hopefully we can get a result tomorrow as they will come down in their numbers, that’s for sure.”

Radford - assistant coach when Hull lost to Wigan in 2013 - refused to give away if any special guest would meet the squad tonight as is traditional before such a big encounter.

“We’ve got Mike Bassett coming in to present jersies to the boys and give us a speech,” he joked.

“The spirit’s very good. The players are just taking it in their stride which is what we set out to do and what we wanted to achieve this week.

“We’ve learned from lessons in previous finals.”