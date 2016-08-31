Kyle Edmund beats Ernesto Escobedo to reach Grand Slam third round for first time

Beverley's Kyle Edmund has reached the third round of a Grand Slam for a first time after beating American Ernesto Escobedo in straight sets.

Edmund battled through a tight first set 7-5 before winning the next two 6-4.

The 21-year-old is likely to face another American in round three in the shape of big-server John Isner, who is playing Steve Darcis in round two.

Edmund, ranked 84th in the world, won for the first time at Flushing Meadows as he knocked out 13th seed Richard Gasquet of France in three sets on Monday.

Meanwhile, top seed Novak Djokovic moved into round three after his opponent Jiri Vesely withdrew through injury.

More to follow.

