Yarrows drives up standards

Yarrows Aggregates has become the fourth business in Yorkshire to join a scheme that aims to raise the bar when it comes to supplying high quality, accredited materials for the construction and utility sectors.

Yarrows is now sharing best practice when it comes to reaching the required Yorkshire Highway Authorities and Utilities Committee standards.

Founded in 2005, Yarrows now employs 17 people at its Little Catwick Quarry site at Leven and supplies both trade and domestic customers with a wide range of building, recycled and decorative aggregates as well as stone, slate and other landscaping and construction products.

John Bird of Yarrows said: “This is all about driving up standards in the quality of aggregates supplied for utility reinstatement, highways construction and other civil engineering projects.”