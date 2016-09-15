There is a beginning and ending for everything. In churches we spend a lot of time with people who are at the beginning and end of life.

It is such a joy to welcome babies into the world with thanksgiving services and christening.

The Induction Sevice of Rev Becky Lumley as Vicar of St. Mary�"s Church, Beverley

It is also a privilege to sit with people when they are making their final journey and to celebrate their lives at funeral services.

Likewise I just love taking services which allow people to announce to the world that they are ‘man and wife’.

I feel so honoured to be with people at these important times in their lives and to get to know them better.

The church has always been there for these moments and I guess it is appropriate that the church should be involved in this last edition of the Beverley Guardian.

It is with sadness I will say goodbye to this little newspaper Becky Lumley

Local news is incredibly important and it is with sadness that I will say goodbye to this little local paper.

But I am sure that new methods of communication and news will emerge and I hope and pray the staff at the Beverley Guardian are able to celebrate what they have done as well as look forward to the future and discover new possibilities.

In the Bible it says ‘There is a time for everything.

There’s a time for everything that is done on earth.

There is a time to be born. And there’s a time to die’.

Our job is to make the best of those beginnings and those endings and of course the bit in between so that ‘we live life to the full’ in and through Jesus Christ.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Views from the Pews: Looking to the future Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...