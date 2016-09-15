Views from the Pews: Looking to the future

There is a beginning and ending for everything. In churches we spend a lot of time with people who are at the beginning and end of life.
It is such a joy to welcome babies into the world with thanksgiving services and christening.
It is also a privilege to sit with people when they are making their final journey and to celebrate their lives at funeral services.
Likewise I just love taking services which allow people to announce to the world that they are ‘man and wife’.
I feel so honoured to be with people at these important times in their lives and to get to know them better.
The church has always been there for these moments and I guess it is appropriate that the church should be involved in this last edition of the Beverley Guardian.
It is with sadness I will say goodbye to this little newspaperBecky Lumley
Local news is incredibly important and it is with sadness that I will say goodbye to this little local paper.
But I am sure that new methods of communication and news will emerge and I hope and pray the staff at the Beverley Guardian are able to celebrate what they have done as well as look forward to the future and discover new possibilities.
In the Bible it says ‘There is a time for everything.
There’s a time for everything that is done on earth.
There is a time to be born. And there’s a time to die’.
Our job is to make the best of those beginnings and those endings and of course the bit in between so that ‘we live life to the full’ in and through Jesus Christ.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.