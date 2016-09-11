Views from the Pews: Dealing with the missing jigsaw pieces

I am surprised at the continuing popularity of Jigsaws. When I help in the church hall on a Saturday, if we have jigsaws to sell it isn’t long before they go.

Even in a world seemingly dominated by electrical gadgets, jigsaws are still very popular. And the connoisseurs of jigsaws know exactly what they want and don’t want.

It starts with the picture of course but it also depends on the number of pieces.

“ I never do anything above 2000 “,said one person, “ I like to keep it out on a table and anything bigger I can’t deal with”.

Most of the jigsaws are second hand and the good folks who donate them always ensure that all the pieces are in the box.

There is nothing more annoying than a jigsaw with a piece missing.

You just hope it has fallen on the floor and will turn up later, but so often it doesn’t.

Every piece in a jigsaw puzzle is of equal importance as the rest because, as we have established, if a piece of jigsaw is missing the picture is incomplete. There will be difficult jigsaws to deal with during our lifetime.

Some that look easy we realise have difficult parts that we don’t just seem to be able to put together. In life people who have meant a great deal to us, for a wide variety of reasons, are no longer part of our lives and we can think the picture is a waste of time, incomplete, will never be the same.

Rev Ray Coates and his wife Joy have been part of the local Methodist circuit for the last five years and through their active ministry preaching the word of God, and also through their Christian living, they have truly enhanced the lives of so many in this area.

They have retired and two vital pieces of the jigsaw have gone.

I believe our God will always provide a way for us to deal with the pieces that go missing.

If we put our trust in Christ we will see ourselves fitting into the puzzle that our lives have become.

Those who have gone from our lives have left us enough love and cherished memories so we can complete the jigsaw of our life.

It may be, will be, a different picture from the one we set out to do at first.

Slowly, we will begin to see what God is doing for us and remember “He has the whole world in his Hands “ …..including you.

Prayer: Dear Lord help us to trust you with the puzzling jigsaw of our lives safe in the knowledge that you have the whole world, including us, in your hands.

Prayer Focus: For those who have enriched our lives.

