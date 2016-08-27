Tophiil Low Nature Reserve column with Richard Hampshire

At last the wind has changed and we’ve got the thing that dreams are made of (for birdwatchers) – a strong easterly blowing in off the North Sea.

The reason for this is that now the arctic nights are closing in, the wading birds are on the move. Generally we can always bank upon a number of green and common sandpipers breeding in the north of the UK to stop off at our well-stocked muddy marshes on their way south, but if we get easterlies it holds greater promise.

The first to arrive was a pectoral sandpiper; so named for the distinctive band across its breast which generally hail from North America.

It could have come off the westerly winds the preceding week, but as four arrived in the UK all on the east coast it is thought it has come from Siberia across the top of Asia.

It’s the first at Yorkshire Water’s Tophill Low Nature Reserve for six years and has remained a week – much better than the 10 minutes last time.

The weekend also saw four curlew sandpipers drop in, so named for their decurved bill like a miniature curlew.

They are uncommon though this year many hundreds have dropped in down the eastern UK – a welcome bird and the first for four years. That said the winds for the coming week look spectacular – an easterly straight out of the Baltic for the bank holiday!

Yorkshire Water’s Tophill Low Nature Reserve is located four miles from the A164 at Watton and is open daily from 9am to 6pm.

Admission £3.30 adults and £1.50 concessions, for more information visit www.tophilllow.blogspot.com or follow us on twitter @tophilllow.