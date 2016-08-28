To be loved by God ‘an exam we always pass’

For almost all my life the middle weeks of August have brought a sense of dread.

It’s exam results time. My O levels (yes, I’m that old) and A levels were followed by time as a teacher, and then later as a school governor.

Schools are measured on their performance too.

For seven years, my wife worked in university admissions, and results week was incredibly busy.

There is nowhere to hide from exam results. There, on paper or on a screen, is someone’s summing up of your performance.

Hopefully you did yourself proud, but you might just have blown it. Almost certainly your result will have determined what happens next to you.

Again, hopefully an amazing future might have opened up, but it might be that what you were expecting has just gone up in smoke.

My prayers are with those who got their A and AS results last week, and those getting their GCSEs this week.

It’s been a testing time for others too.

I’ve watched a lot of sport over the last few weeks, mainly from Rio.

The line between success and ‘failure’ is a very thin one indeed. What must it be like to come fourth in a final, or just miss out on selection?

I put ‘failure’ in quotation marks because only the most heartless would say that a brilliant performance which didn’t win gold is a failure.

For many of our athletes, just getting to Rio was a triumph.

Putting their performances in context helps us see that it’s not just about passing the ‘gold’ test, just as we will not be completely summed up by what grades we got in our exams.

The most important thing is to know that we are loved, and can love. We have worth not because we are sporty or clever or rich.

We are who we are because of how we relate to others, how we use whatever gifts we have, how we look out for the needs of others.

To know that God loves us so completely as to give us the gift of the life and death of resurrection of Jesus Christ is beyond all the affirmation that a medal or an exam pass can give us.

Our prayers and good wishes then should be with those facing up to a future they weren’t expecting, perhaps because the exams didn’t go their way.

And whether we pass or fail, whether we win gold or sit on our sofa, our worth is found in the love of God for us, and the way we offer that to others too.

To be loved by God is an exam we always pass.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story To be loved by God ‘an exam we always pass’ Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...