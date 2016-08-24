The Steve Rudd interview - with Judie Tzuke

Possessing a voice to die for, Judie Tzuke is rightfully regarded as one of the finest vocalists in the land.

Here, in the run-up to her appearance at Cottingham Folk Festival, “Pulse” author Steve Rudd catches up with the “Stay With Me ’Till Dawn” singer…

Judie Tzuke is putting the finishing touches to her new album.

Q. How was 2016 treated you so far, Judie?

A. With difficulties! I’ve been moving house, and that’s never easy.

Other than that, it’s been good. I’ve done a few gigs, and I enjoy doing those.

Q. So you’re back on the road. How does it feel to be touring the UK again?

A. Well, I never used to enjoy it, because I was always terrified. But then, one night in London, I lost my voice, and everything I’d ever been terrified of happened all at once on stage, yet it ended up being an amazing gig, mainly because my audience and my band were so fantastic.

It made me realise that I’ve just got to do what I do.

This “acoustic” tour that I’m doing (called the “Songs and Stories” tour) is very different in that it’s not a band thing.

I’m doing it with just one or two guitarists, and one or two of my daughters – and sometimes a keyboard player! If people in the audience have anything to ask me, that’s fantastic… and then we chat properly. It’s a much more intimate thing now.

After that “awful” gig in London, which became one of my favourite gigs of all time, I’ve been wanting to know who’s coming to see me. I want to meet them, and talk to them, and find out who they are.

I find that people in my audiences are much like me really; the only difference is that I’m up on stage, and they’re watching me.

Q. Have you ever considered writing an autobiography?

A. I haven’t. I have been asked, though, but I’d find it a bit awkward.

A lot of my stories are mine, but they obviously include other people.

I think it’s okay to talk about them in a live setting, but if I was putting my stories down on paper, I’d have to be so respectful of the people I’m talking about.

Whatever happens on stage, stays on stage!

Q. I understand that you’ve been working on a new album…

A. Well, the album (with the working title of “Woman Overboard”) is almost finished.

I did most of it a couple of years ago. It was going to come out, but then I got cancer; everything stopped, and I had to sort that out.

So it’s taken a long time to make, though it’s been “almost ready” for a while. I think we’re adding a few new tracks.

It’s an album I really like; I always like the albums when I make them.

I sometimes go off them later.

Of course, I think every album is the best thing I’ve ever done every time I make a new one!

Q. Of all the albums you’ve released over the years, of which are you the proudest?

A. I like all of them for different reasons, but I’m particularly fond of the first album, “Welcome to the Cruise”.

A singer’s or a band’s first album is an accumulation of everything they’ve done in their life.

After that, it becomes what you’ve done in between that album and the next, so my first album will always have a huge place in my heart. But I think “Secret Agent” is my overall favourite. I don’t put anything out that I don’t think is me, so I have to like my albums, otherwise there’s no point in me doing them.

The one that we’ve got out at the moment is basically an album of demos. What we often do is make demos, and then we rethink them.

The album is called “Song Club 2013.” I’m really proud of it, because people get to hear how our songs start out.

Q. How does it feel to know that “Stay With Me ’Till Dawn” has been voted as being one of the Top 50 British Songs of the past 50 years?

A. It’s amazing, a fantastic thing. I’m so lucky, because I still love it.

I don’t mind singing it every night. It’s a song that I’m proud of.

It feels right; it’s just supposed to be the way it is.

I don’t want to redo it, I like it the way it is.

Q. You’ve collaborated with everybody from Lucie Silvas to Morcheeba, Fragma to Gareth Gates. What do you enjoy most about collaborating with fellow songwriters and musicians?

A. Well, if they’re as enthusiastic as I am, and love music as much as I do, it’s just a wonderful opportunity to listen to somebody else’s ideas, and to get inspired by whatever they’re going through.

I’ve been working a lot with Tom Baxter, who I love working with.

We both absolutely love writing songs.

The writing side for me is the most exciting thing.

I think a lot of people who are like me tend to be sad people; we tend to get a bit depressed sometimes.

I think the fact that you can make something positive out of something negative is a wonderful thing.

I don’t know what I’d do if I couldn’t write songs.

When I write about something, it gets it outside of me.

Q. Have you found that writing songs has become any easier over the years?

A. Well, I have learnt to not get too hung up on a song and spend months and months working on it, because what I did when I first wrote it is very often all that was needed. I can sometimes overthink songs.

Q. So what kind of format does your “Songs and Stories” tour take? Are you mainly performing new songs, or are songs from all eras of your career getting a look in?

A. I’m doing all eras.

There are quite a few from the first album, partly because we’re performing in smaller towns and smaller arts centres instead of doing bigger cities, and there are some people who are seeing me for the first time since the eighties, and I think they want to hear songs from the first album.

Somebody even suggested that I do the whole first album with a band, like Carole King has done with “Tapestry.” It’d be a lot of fun, so who knows? We might do that next year!

l Judie will be performing at Cottingham Folk Festival on 28 August. Visit www.cottinghamfolkfestival.co.uk for more information and tickets

