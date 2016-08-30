The battle for A-level talent

Construction firms in Yorkshire must develop more training-based programmes for young people if they are to attract the brightest A-level achievers and help alleviate the skills epidemic in the industry, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) said.

It has been predicted that the UK construction industry will create around 190,000 new jobs by the end of 2018 but there is a fear that there will not be the talent to fill them.

Victoria Hampson, RICS regional director, said: “We have to make it easier for young people to find an appropriate route into the industry, whether that is through apprenticeships or degree-level qualifications.

“Our research shows that if the skills epidemic doesn’t improve, 27,000 planned buildings are at risk of not being built.”