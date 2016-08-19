Scarborough’s new, flexible course university

Students and The Scarborough News have been given a sneak preview of the new £14 million university campus which opens next month.

Construction firm Wilmott Dixon is putting the finishing touches to the three-storey, triple atrium building at the Coventry University Scarborough Campus at Weaponness which can house 2,000 students.

Coventry University Scarborough Campus. .pic Richard Ponter 163418c

It includes IT suites, engineering and science labs, a mock law court and a library as well as a café and social areas and is part of the £50 million sports and education facility on the town’s old Weaponness coach parking site.

While works have been taking place studying has taken place at Scarborough Spa and Woodend Creative centre.

Provost Craig Gaskell said: “We have been clear from the moment the decision was made to invest in Scarborough and the Yorkshire Coast area that this would be a great opportunity for people from across the region who want to study, but also for the town itself.”

Jess Williams, of Cayton, is studying Early Childhood. She added: “It’s been great to see where we will be studying – the facilities are fantastic. I am really excited.”

The university offers honours degree courses including business, management, IT, accounting, finance, law, policing, biological and chemical sciences, engineering, health, early years education and counselling. In addition, foundation and access routes are provided for those who do not yet have the qualifications to start degree-level studies, along with HNC and HND qualifications available in all subjects.

Students are aged 18 or above, joining direct from college or with prior work or related experience. In addition to very flexible full-time study, therenis part-time and day release, including Saturday University.