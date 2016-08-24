Ride-away jumps to it to sponsor equestrian event

Equestrian specialist Ride-away continues its sponsorship of Endeavour Express Eventing at Bishop Burton College this month after the successful event at Norton Disney.

The Express Eventing competition is made up of smaller jumps which are aimed to give aspirational riders the opportunity to experience the excitement and fun of the three elements of the tougher Elite Express Eventing competition.

The second round in the Ride-away Express Eventing Endeavour Series will take place at Bishop Burton on Monday 29 August.

The competition is aimed at the equivalent of BE levels 80, 90 and 100 and is running as an accumulator series. The first round took place at Norton Disney and will return there for the final in September.

Leona Kay, commercial manager at Ride-away, said: “We’re so excited to be continuing the Ride-away Endeavour Express Eventing Series in Bishop Burton. It is a fantastic opportunity for riders to get a taste of an Elite Express Eventing competition.

“We had some great competitors in Norton Disney, such as our winners, Jess Butler and Roxy. Jess, along with our other competitors, have a fantastic chance to follow in the footsteps of some well-known riders, maybe this will be the start of another stars journey.”