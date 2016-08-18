Piping up for SSAFA military charity

The Beverley and District Pipe Band will be playing at Flemingate this Saturday (20 August) between 10:30am and 1:30pm to raise funds for a military charity.

SSAFA East Yorkshire has arranged an information and fundraising day and the pipe band has agreed to support the event, playing two sets.

Pipe Major Paul Wright said: “The band have received support through the years from the Defence School of Transport at Leconfield so it seemed only natural to support a charity that works for the good of all three services, Royal Navy, Army and the RAF.”

David Elvidge, the vice chairman of SSAFA East Yorkshire, said: “We hope above all this will be a fun way to promote the work done by SSAFA to support the service community.”