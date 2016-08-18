Piping up for SSAFA military charity

The Beverley and District Pipe Band will be performing at the Flemingate Centre this weekend

The Beverley and District Pipe Band will be playing at Flemingate this Saturday (20 August) between 10:30am and 1:30pm to raise funds for a military charity.

SSAFA East Yorkshire has arranged an information and fundraising day and the pipe band has agreed to support the event, playing two sets.

Pipe Major Paul Wright said: “The band have received support through the years from the Defence School of Transport at Leconfield so it seemed only natural to support a charity that works for the good of all three services, Royal Navy, Army and the RAF.”

David Elvidge, the vice chairman of SSAFA East Yorkshire, said: “We hope above all this will be a fun way to promote the work done by SSAFA to support the service community.”

