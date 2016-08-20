Piggeries ‘Dickensian’ – we saved their bacon

The UK is well known for its status in world pig breeding and has exported to most countries globally.

Not only that but our advisers have travelled the globe to give advice on managing the pigs and the breeding of them and also on housing and systems of rearing.

How Russian piggeries look after UK advice.

Some of you may not know that the UK was forced to come out of stalls for pregnant sows on the first of January 1999.

Some of the hovels that pigs have been kept in in other countries are quite frankly Dickensian and the Soviet Union was no exception. With their wealth from oil, they have expanded all their farming enterprises and have become much more self sufficient in pig keeping.

We sent them lots of breeding stock several years ago and with the advice given and the excellence of the stock, they are now very efficient producers.

That means they no longer take our produce, apart from which there is an embargo on them, and I understand the price they pay their farmers is way above what we get here so that is how desperate they are for pig meat.

Russian piggeries of old.

I remember going with a consignment of breeding pigs to the Ukraine in 1990, the year after they became independent from Russia and some of the older piggeries were a bit shambolic to say the least.

There was no unemployment as such and I recall that on one unit, they had two ladies who went round with a brush all day to keep the paths clean to any of the buildings.

They would have one person to 10 sows and I recall watching some of the pigs being fed which took three men to do.

Yes they had a delivery system to the pigs, so one man sat on a chair and watched the feeder at work, another man walked along to see if the food had been delivered to the trough and a third man used a hosepipe to put water on the meal.

That was their job for the day. I also remember seeing them bringing in the harvest using an old tractor, a four wheeled flat trailer with sides and the corn was dribbling out onto the floor as it went along. I mentioned to the farm manager that this was happening and fortunately he had a sense of humour (very rare) and said that yes, we lose half the corn on the way in and the other half on the way out!

He also told me a story of how when they were under Soviet rule they had to record how many pigs every sow had every time and send the results off to Moscow.

One day, the stockman went in to see what births there had been and found a sow only had two piglets.

He dare not tell his immediate boss so he wrote down four. His manager put down six and by the time it arrived in Moscow, it showed 12.

The Kremlin were pleased and said we have two extra pigs from this sow, we will donate those to a poor country and keep the ten ourselves.

He said that with a smile!

