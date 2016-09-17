Marie Curie fundraiser on the menu

Marie Curie is calling on food fans in Beverley and East Yorkshire to host a dinner party with a difference this October.

The charity wants people to host a Dinner Down Memory Lane, and rather than encouraging guests to bring a bottle or a desert, ask for a donation instead.

In doing so, participants will help support Marie Curie Nurses to care for people living with a terminal illness.

To mark the launch of the campaign, James Mackenzie, owner of The Pipe and Glass in South Dalton, has put together some top tips for hosting a dinner party:

James said: “be organised and plan your menu. Don’t be too ambitious with dishes, people won’t criticise if it’s not up to three star Michelin standard!

“Choose dishes that can be prepared fully, or in part, in advance so you don’t have to spend all evening in the kitchen.

“My menu suggestion would be based around comfort food rather than Michelin star dining – a classic prawn cocktail; venison casserole with juniper dumplings and creamy mashed potato; followed by treacle sponge pudding with proper custard.”

Natalie Atherley, community fundraiser for Marie Curie, said: “We all love getting together with friends and family, having fun and creating new memories – Dinner Down Memory Lane is all about doing just that.

“It’s the perfect excuse to share good food and good times with your loved ones for a great cause. By inviting your guests to make a donation, you’ll be supporting Marie Curie Nurses at the same time.”

l To sign up and get your free fundraising pack visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/dinner or call 0845 052 4184.