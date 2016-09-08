Local artist’s work up for grabs

Dee, Atkinson and Harrison is auctioning the studio of a local artist on Saturday 17 September at the firm’s salerooms in Driffield.

Andy Mayfield was born in Church Crookham, Hampshire, and educated locally before attending Winchester School of Art in 1968, where he met Brian Eno.

Beverley-based artist Andy Mayfield.

Eno is a musician, composer, record producer, singer, writer and visual art.

He is best known for his pioneering work in ambient and electronic music as well as his influential contributions to rock, worldbeat, chance and generative music styles.

Eno joined the Glam Rock band Roxy Music as synthesizer player in 1971.

After Winchester, Andy, in 1972, moved to Goldsmiths College, University of London where he studied art and electronic music; here he meet Malcolm McLaren.

McLaren (1946 – 2010) was a musician, impresario, visual artist, performer, and clothes designer (with his wife Vivian Westwood).

He was most notable for being one of the leading lights in the Punk Movement and for managing The Sex Pistols.

In 1975 Andy moved back to Yorkshire, living in Beverley and Hull, drifting from job to job, painting occasionally and producing painted clothing.

During this period he underwent his first ECT treatment for the mental health issues he suffered with throughout his life, perhaps brought on by the “Rock and Roll” lifestyle of many of the visual and musical artists at the time.

He exhibited at several venues locally over the years, including Hull Truck (1980), Posterngate Gallery (1985), Central Library, Hull (1990), Ferens Art Gallery (2003), and Flowers Central, London (2004).

Offered in this studio collection are personal effects such as his easel and works from the late 1980s through to the present day, of various sizes, subject matter and mediums, showing how he developed over the years. The vast majority are abstract of some form and it is possible to spot the highs and lows of his health issues.