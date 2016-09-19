Interest rate cut boost to mortgages

Local housebuilder David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East is reminding potential homebuyers in Beverley that following the Bank of England’s recent interest rate cut, now is the time to get a mortgage and to jump on the housing ladder.

With mortgage rates at record lows and with lots more mortgages available, the company said now is one of the best times for many years for people looking to secure a mortgage at a great rate.

Head of mortgage lending at Barratt Developments, Adrian MacDiarmid, said: “The banks and lenders are offering some really attractive deals at the moment.

“Many of our customers were not initially sure if they could get a mortgage or not, but we were able to help them so that they could buy their new home.

“We recommend you come in and speak to us and we will refer you to a specialist mortgage adviser who can show you just how affordable a new home can be.

“There are some simple things which all potential homebuyers should think about when looking to get a mortgage. We encourage everyone to look at these tips to help them secure a great deal on a mortgage.”