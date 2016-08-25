Hannah’s fund-racing journey earns £3,300

The daughter of Yorkshire racehorse trainer, the late Pat Rohan, has just completed a seven-day fundraising challenge on her bicycle.

Hannah Greenwood, 16, visited seven Yorkshire Racecourses during her 300-mile trip.

Hannah Greenwood at the start of her 300-mile journey outside Beverley Racecourse.

Hannah said: “For my Duke of Edinburgh Gold award I am going on the Mission Direct voluntary trip to Phnom Penh in Cambodia next February to help some of the poorest people in the world.

“My trip is paid for and with the help of my family we have pledged to raise £5,000 which is the cost of building one house for a family that currently live on the rubbish tips of Phnom Penh.

“My grandfather Pat Rohan was a racehorse trainer in Malton for many years.

“He died at Christmas so we came up with the idea of cycling around the Yorkshire racecourses.

“I started at Beverley and then travelled to the race meetings at Catterick, Doncaster, Pontefract, Thirsk, Ripon and we arrived at York for a great welcome from Anthea Morshead and her team at York Racecourse – and Sir Michael Stoute which was a total surprise.”

Sir Michael Stoute, who first worked for Hannah’s grandfather when he arrived in the UK, said: “Hannah’s Grandfather Pat Rohan would have been very proud of her, as he was one of life’s givers.”

Hannah added: “It was really tough churning out the miles. We managed to travel on Sustrans and minor roads throughout so my little sisters Millie, 10, and Lydia, 8, were able to cycle about 150 miles of the total journey too.

“We called in to Tim Easterbys at Great Habton and his father Peter couldn’t believe the route he wanted to direct us up the A1!

“I was very relieved to reach the Knavesmire course but we had a wonderful welcome from the Yorkshire racing community who gave great support and generosity to my challenge.”

James Sanderson, who is based at Thirsk Racecourse, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Hannah, her bike and her family to three of our racecourses this week, it was a really novel idea and we were delighted to get behind her fundraising scheme. They created quite a stir on their bicycles and even managed to back a winner with us.”

At the moment, Hannah has managed to reach £3,300 so far in her attempt to reach the £5,000 target.

Visit www.mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/gogreenwood5 if you would like to donate to her cause.