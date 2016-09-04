Faith in Jesus a warranty not to refuse

Guarantees! Have you ever noticed that whenever you go to buy a new computer, a fridge or even a £20 kettle, the salesman will always try to sell you an extended guarantee.

It really annoys me because these goods should come with a statutory 12 months guarantee anyway!

Of course an extended warranty for a washing machine might be prudent, but does a kettle really need one too? When we hear the news of the Amarice earthquake, or the bombed-out shell of Aleppo, we realise that life is similar, it has no guarantees and often feels so capricious?

We may kid ourselves that washing machine warranties make us more secure for our future, but that is all we are doing: kidding ourselves! Is life really like this with so little hope in the face of such adversity? The book of Job recounts the tragedy of a man who loses his children and contracts a terrible skin disease. Job’s grief pushes his relationship with God to its very limit. Why has God abandoned him at the hour of his need?

Job’s friends argue “someone is to blame: it can’t possibly be God.

“Job it must be your fault. You are being punished.” But Job insists on his innocence. He challenges their stock answers to the big questions of life and death, of suffering and wellbeing. He says about his suffering “if it is not he, who then is it?” (Job 9:24)

Job realises God isn’t the cause of suffering and death. Even so someone needs to conquer these evils and bring them to an end. The book of Job hinges on a famous verse: “For I know that my Redeemer Lives, and that at the last he will stand upon the earth; and after my skin has been thus destroyed, then in my flesh I shall see God, whom I shall see on my side” (Job 19:25-27) Job saw past his pain. He struggled to remain faithful and blameless. God answered his prayer.

He redeemed his life, which means that God purchased him back from the brink of life’s pit. So Job realised that God was on his side and big enough to overcome the evil of suffering and death he had experienced. We too need this hope: a redemption from pain and suffering.

It will happen because life isn’t without an eternal guarantee. The Christian faith is that Jesus died for the suffering and evil found in this world and in us.

Our guarantee of redemption is that he was raised to life after death.

Putting our hope in Jesus the redeemer is the only extended warranty we should not refuse in the face of the uncertainty that surrounds us!

