Drewton’s Farm Shop at South Cave has continued its recent winning streak with a string of prestigious, national awards for its home-made products.

Proprietor Katie Taylor and her team have been notified that their Rhubarb, Elderflower and Custard Tart has been Highly Commended in the Great British Food Awards 2016.

Katie Taylor of Drewton's Farm Shop

Shortlisted products are put to the test by a number of high profile figures from the food industry, including John Torode of Masterchef fame and celebrity chef Valentine Warner.

The award-winning tart is produced in-house by the farm shop’s head baker Sam Toynbee and her team using locally-sourced ingredients.

The category was judged by baker, food writer and television personality Edd Kimber, who won the first ever series of The Great British Bake Off.

At a regional level, the Rhubarb, Elderflower and Custard Tart has also been shortlisted in the Best Sweet Baked Product category in the 2016 East Yorkshire Local Food Network Awards. The Drewton’s Farm Shop team heard they have also been shortlisted in the Best Local Breakfast, Best Local Café/Tea Room Menu and Best Retailer of Local Food categories.

This latest news came just days after a number of Drewton’s Farm Shop’s products received coveted star ratings in the Guild of Fine Foods’ 2016 Great Taste Awards.

The Sticky Toffee Pudding received a two-star rating, and there were one-star ratings for the Steak Pie and Smoky Chilli Bangers.

A delighted Katie Taylor said: “We’ve had a truly amazing summer; it’s wonderful to receive this kind of recognition at a national level from industry experts and food critics.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Drewton’s claims a string of accolades Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...