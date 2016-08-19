Cycling mission to help families build a new life

Student Hannah Greenwood has set off from Beverley Westood on a fundraising challenge which will take her on a 300-mile journey to seven Yorkshire racecourses.

Hannah, 16, is booked on to the Mission Direct voluntary trip to Phnom Penh in Cambodia next February to help some of the poorest people in the world as part of her Duke of Edinburgh Gold award. Her trip is paid for but her family has pledged to raise £5,000, which is the cost of building one house for a family that currently live on the rubbish tips of the city.

Hannah said: “My grandfather Pat Rohan was a racehorse trainer in Malton for many years. He died at Christmas so we came up with the idea of cycling around the Yorkshire racecourses.

“It is huge amount of money and I will be pedalling as hard as I can to buy as many bricks as possible while learning about my racing heritage and my grandfather along the way. It has become our goal to raise the money and help to build a house for a family – every penny we raise will go towards that aim.

“As well as being a labourer for the house building, we will be working on the charity’s educational and welfare projects. I have had the OK to teach the children in the school rounders which I am sure they will love.”

You can sponsor Hannah at https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/gogreenwood5