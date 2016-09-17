Couple show in-tent with camping service

A Beverley-based couple have started a new business covering the East Riding area, providing mobile accommodation for anyone who would like to hold field-themed weddings.

Hannah Collins and Michael Davies have set up a company called Boho Bells, a personalised camping service for any special occasion, including weddings, children’s parties and hen/stag parties.

Hannah Collins and Michael Davies.

Boho Bells is offering luxury mobile accommodation in the form of bell tents for the various events.

The pair set up the company after they spotted a gap in the market when they desperately wanted accommodation in the form of bell tents for guests at their own wedding.

This summer has seen a whirlwind start to the business with the pair working with a number of top venues while catering for the needs of brides and grooms.

Despite the steep learning curve over the last couple of months, Hannah and Michael have received plenty of praise and positive feedback for their new service.

Hannah said: “Myself and my partner Michael have always talked about setting up our own business.

“It was just never the right time but while planning our own wedding we found a niche in the market as we desperately wanted accommodation in the form of bell tents for our own wedding, which is due to be held next July.

“After many discussions we decided to bite the bullet and go for it. We are now the proud owners of Boho Bells.

“We mostly cover Hull and the East Riding of Yorkshire, but we do venture further afield with additional travel costs.

“This summer was our first and we have learnt so much, met some amazing clients, linked up with a whole heap of venues and received some amazing feedback along the way.

“The business has just rolled since the start with people asking us for more.

“We have a fair few ideas up our sleeves in the way of moving and developing the business further, but for now we are focusing on the building of our reputation, providing excellent accommodation and adding those little attention to detail extras that make our clients’ stay just that little bit more special.

“We use only the best equipment and a lot of our research has gone into the products that we use to ensure our customers enjoy a sound night’s sleep. We pride ourselves in quality and comfort.”

l Visit www.bohobells.com to find out more details about the new business and the service it offers.