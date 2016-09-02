Chef cooks up  go-kart event to raise funds

When Beverley chef John Robinson got married four years ago he had a wedding gift with a difference for his new wife, Liz.
Using her maiden name, John, who owns and runs Whites Restaurant in North Bar Without, had set up the Tyas Foundation, a charity to help vulnerable children across East Yorkshire.
Since then, the foundation has raised thousands of pounds and helped many local families along the way.
Now, John is planning a new fund-raising event – a go-karting challenge – and is looking for more would-be racers to join him.
The event takes place on Sunday at Hull Karting on Poorhouse Lane, off Preston Road in the city, and consists of a 20 lap qualifying session followed by a 100 lap race.
The Tyas Foundation is run by John and Liz and a board of trustees and raises money by organising events and distributing the proceeds to local children nominated for treats.
John, chef and patron of White’s, said: “The charity was set up as a wedding gift to my wife, whose maiden name is Tyas, as we wanted a way to give to charity but to be in control of where the funds were going and to help make a real difference to individual’s lives.”
Anyone who like to enter a team or join the event as an individual can call John on 07751 220401 or contact them at info@tyasfoundation.co.uk
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.