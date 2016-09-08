Celebrity chef stars at food and drink festival

The Cottingham Food and Drink Festival returns for the fourth year on Sunday 18 September with a top TV chef headlining the event.

This year celebrity chef Brian Turner is coming to Cottingham to celebrate the best of Yorkshire’s food and drink.

Crowds enjoy last years Cottingham Food and Drink Festival.

Brian will be demonstrating his cooking skills with another well-known Yorkshire chef, Stephanie Moon.

Brian and Steph will be showing some of their favourite dishes using Yorkshire produce.

Steph and Brian will also be joined by John Robinson of Whites’ Restaurant, in Beverley, and Thierry Condette of TC Patisserie, also in Beverley.

Over the past three years, the event, supported by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s EY Events Team, has gone from strength to strength.

Festival organiser Helen Green, third left, at last years event.

The festival, taking place between 10.30am and 4pm, aims promote the wealth of produce that is available on resident’s doorsteps.

Helen Green, the festival organiser, said: “It’s great that both John and Thierry are back for our fourth festival. They are two of our best local chefs.

“John’s restaurant in Beverley is Michelin recommended and Thierry makes the finest French patisserie in Yorkshire, demonstrating that both have fantastic culinary skills.

“Part of our cookery demonstration will be to challenge the chefs to cook a dish using an east coast lobster. We have some of the finest shellfish in the world, which is caught off our coast and hope that the chefs will encourage visitors to the festival to buy a lobster, take it home prepare it themselves and maybe eat it more regularly.”

Councillor Jane Evison, cabinet portfolio holder for economic investment and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “The council is pleased to be supporting this successful event for a fourth year.

“The food and drink industry plays a vital role in the East Riding and events like the Cottingham Food and Drink Festival highlight the variety of produce that can be sourced locally.”

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Celebrity chef stars at food and drink festival Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...