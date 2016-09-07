Business column: Top tips to keep out of debt

Bad debt and late payment can be problems for almost any small business.

Ideally every business-to-business transaction would be invoiced and paid on time, the reality is that this is rarely the case.

What’s the best way to avoid late payments?

Here are 5 ways to help you manage debtors effectively, so that they don’t have a negative impact on your business and its finances.

1. Invoice ASAP: The sooner you invoice, the sooner you’ll receive payment.

Make sure you have a process in place to follow for your invoicing, this will ensure efficiency.

2. Make friends: Introduce yourself to the people in the accounts departments of the companies you are invoicing, this can often make a difference.

You can use this introduction as an opportunity to ask them to include your invoice number as a reference with every payment they make, this will help you identify which invoice is being paid and help with your invoicing process.

3. Keep track & record all your work: Record all time and materials that are used on a client’s project and make sure you invoice for everything.

If you do this as you go, it saves you trying to remember the details at a later date, it also ensures that you are recouping all costs.

4. Define your payment terms: You may find that having shorter payment terms will encourage your customers to pay sooner.

You do your best to supply your products and services inline with your clients’ deadlines, there’s no reason why they shouldn’t try their best to pay you just as quickly.

5. Make it easy to get paid: As a general rule, when you make it easier for your customers to pay, they’ll pay sooner.

This is something that ecommerce has made quite common with the likes of Paypal and Amazon’s 1 click payments.

Some accounting softwares now offer a ‘pay now’ button on digital invoices, which means you can send customers invoices online with the option of getting paid instantly.

You can also automate your credit control with automated invoice-chasing apps, like Chaser, that integrate with your accounting software and do the chasing for you.

Tips provided by Kat Bond at Xero - Cloud Accounting Software for small businesses and their advisors

