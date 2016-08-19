Bishop Burton graduates find jobs across the country

Bishop Burton College graduates have higher than average employability rates, a new study has revealed.

This year’s destination of leavers from higher education survey has found that Bishop Burton’s 2014/15 graduates are more likely to have secured employment or further study six months after graduating, than the national average.

The results, which were compiled by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA), show that of those that graduated in 2015, more than 97 per cent are already in either in employment or have gone into further study – one of the highest success rates nationally and almost 10 per cent higher than the national average.

The study also revealed how far Bishop Burton alumni have travelled, with former students finding employment up and down the country – from Portsmouth in the south of England to as far north as the Scottish highlands.

Jeanette Dawson OBE, principal and chief executive of Bishop Burton College, said: “Bishop Burton prides itself on the quality of its teaching and outcomes for its students, so we are thrilled to find that our students have promising careers ahead of them when they leave the college.”