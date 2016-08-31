Barratt raises £20,000 for cancer charity

Building company Barratt has raised over £20,000 for the Brain Tumour Charity following a major fundraising drive.

The company, which is developing the Elm Tree Park development in Beverley, has undertaken almost ten different initiatives to help raise funds for the charity.

The charity works at the forefront of the fight to defeat brain cancer and help the lives of people with a brain tumour and their families.

Fundraising activity has involved everything from ‘Bake Offs’ and raffles to tuck shops, with an impressive £8,000 being raised at the local housebuilder’s annual charity golf day.

As the company’s chosen charity of the year, the fundraising will continue throughout the remainder of 2016.

Paul Newman, managing director of Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, said: “We are very passionate about fundraising for worthy causes here at Barratt and we’ve been really pleased to see everyone coming together to help raise money for a charity that is very close to our hearts. We recently lost a colleague to a brain tumour, so it seemed appropriate that we pull together to fundraise in their memory.

“The support from across the business is overwhelming and we are proud to be able to offer such a significant figure.”

