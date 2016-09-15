Author’s war research given to town archives

Barrie Barnes, the local author who wrote the book ‘Known Unto God’, a publication commemorating Beverley’s fallen heroes of the Great War, has now turned his gaze to the Second World War.

In his latest work, ‘The Infinite Debt’, Mr Barnes pays tribute to the men and women of Beverley with a detailed study of the lives and deaths of the town’s fallen during World War Two.

As with his previous books, Mr Barnes’ attention to detail has again delivered a comprehensive and vivid encapsulation of the townspeople’s own experience of the Second World War.

But, not content with simply commemorating these stories in print, he has gone a step further to ensure that the memory of their sacrifice is everlasting, by offering his research to the East Riding Archives at the Treasure House in Beverley.

Mr Barnes formally handed over his work at a special presentation in the Treasure House, to mark the culmination of the local author’s efforts to secure the memory of those from Beverley who died during the Second World War.

Archivist Sam Bartle said: “Barrie has recognised that, as well as publishing a fascinating tribute to the war dead, there also needs to be a place where the full story of their sacrifice can be kept and preserved for future generations.

“That’s why he’s offered us his detailed and thorough research for permanent preservation here at East Riding Archives.”

Barrie Barnes said: “When we consider what we owe to these brave heroes, the debt is immeasurable – some would say infinite.

“The greatest challenge that we face today is ensuring that these sacrifices are never forgotten.”

Copies of The Infinite Debt are available from the author by calling Barrie Barnes on 01430 874089 or by visiting the website www.barriebarnes.com