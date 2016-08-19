Antiques column, written by Andy Emery from Potts of Flemingate

Over the past few months I have been introducing you to many different genres of collecting.

Everything is collected from lawnmowers to barbed wire, and believe it or not rare pieces of barbed wire command impressive prices.

A Meakin coffee pot.

I would like explain how and why I started down my own personal road of collecting.

I was visiting York Art Gallery, many years ago when I stumbled across an interesting exhibition showing the work of a local craft pottery.

I admired the work greatly and one piece in particular caught my eye.

The piece was a teapot that was very stylised with a distinctive handle and spout.

Later that day the person I was with wanted to visit a charity shop, so I went in with them and I could not help but notice a teapot with similar characteristics to the one I had seen earlier in the Art Gallery.

I looked at the price and it was nearly £30, but I had to have it.

My friend had not finished in the charity shops.

In the next shop I noticed a really lovely manufactured coffee pot, only £2, I had to have it.

This started a trend.

What I realised was that the coffee pot was often the last thing to get broken in a large tea set as people just made instant coffee in the cup during the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s.

So collecting all these old coffee pots has given me an interest, and has provided me with documentation of 50s 60s and 70s design.

Paying only a few pounds each for them and finding a plentiful supply in charity shops these seemed to me to be the obvious thing to collect.

Often I was asked why?

They are just a few quid each?

This is my point, collect when things are just a few quid each, because with luck they won’t always be, and so it has proved it starts with a name, for example ‘Meakin’ and before you know it ‘Meakin’ coffee pots are sought after and worth more money.

